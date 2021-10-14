Dad-to-be asks if he’s wrong to cook himself food that his pregnant wife can’t eat.

Ravenous hunger during pregnancy is expected, but the trope in movies of expecting women surrounded by four ice cream sundaes covered in pickle sauce while screaming at their husbands for more liquid cheese isn't always the case.

Cravings, mood swings, or any extreme relationship to food can be symptoms of pregnancy, but denying your partner dinner every night because you have to eat their portion too isn't acceptable behavior. Pregnancy is difficult, but if you require six meals a day then you should probably figure out the steps to feed yourself rather than letting the parent of your future child go to bed starving every night.

Of course, many pregnant people enjoy being pampered, especially when they can no longer see their feet and feel like a massive sleepy whale full of peanut butter covered cucumbers, but your partner also needs energy. How will they have the strength to keep rubbing your feet if you ate every last crumb in the entire house?

So, when a conflicted soon-to-be dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to keep his pregnant wife from eating all of his food by cooking with ingredients she's allergic to, people were quick to help deem a verdict.