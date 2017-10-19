Dad trolls mom's glamour selfie with the perfect dog meme. Twitter's howling.

Dad jokes have a reputation for a reason. While many dad jokes consist of groan-inducing puns and references to food, bodily functions, or classic rock (maybe I'm projecting), there are also the dad jokes that nail it. When dad is truly feeling himself, there's no telling what quips he'll pull out (besides the same eight jokes he always tells). I would venture to say that a dad joke on fire can warm even the iciest soul for a fleeting moment. That is, until dad follows up with another shudder-inducing pun.
In a true shining moment of peak dad joke glory, the Twitter user Aggie shared a screenshot from a group chat where her dad perfectly trolled mom.
As you can see, Mom was feeling herself in the thread and decided to ham it up with a selfie (hell yeah). In response, Dad dug up a popular dog meme.
It's pretty hard to go wrong with dog memes. But the wig detail is painfully good here.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter was eating up the perfect meme placement.
As with all good daughters, Aggie made sure to post a more accurate flattering photo of both her parents.
It also proves her dad can temporarily hang without trolling mom, which is crucial for a marriage.
As with all good things in life, even dad jokes are best in moderation.
What IS love without dog memes?! Is it even love?! If Shakespeare was alive, I know he'd be writing a play about meme culture.
While others were just there to post fire Twitter GIFs.
Just like written marriage vows, a perfect dog meme is forever.