Dad trolls mom's glamour selfie with the perfect dog meme. Twitter's howling.

Dad jokes have a reputation for a reason. While many dad jokes consist of groan-inducing puns and references to food, bodily functions, or classic rock (maybe I'm projecting), there are also the dad jokes that nail it. When dad is truly feeling himself, there's no telling what quips he'll pull out (besides the same eight jokes he always tells). I would venture to say that a dad joke on fire can warm even the iciest soul for a fleeting moment. That is, until dad follows up with another shudder-inducing pun.

In a true shining moment of peak dad joke glory, the Twitter user Aggie shared a screenshot from a group chat where her dad perfectly trolled mom.

As you can see, Mom was feeling herself in the thread and decided to ham it up with a selfie (hell yeah). In response, Dad dug up a popular dog meme.

It's pretty hard to go wrong with dog memes. But the wig detail is painfully good here.

MY MOM SENT THIS IN THE GC AND MY DAD REPLIED WITH THAT PICTURE I WAS DED pic.twitter.com/aQQxdltCER — aggie🏹 (@SELFCONCHASS) October 18, 2017

Unsurprisingly, Twitter was eating up the perfect meme placement.