Dad uninvites son's friend from Thanksgiving after discovering flirting, divides family.

When it comes to parenting an older teen, the ranks are firmly divided when it comes to sex. Some parents accept that their kids will make their own choices, and recognize that giving them education and protection is the only thing they can do.

Others are firmer about setting boundaries in the home between their kids and potential romantic partners. As with all things parenting, there's no one-size-fits-all method for keeping your teen safe and healthy.

In a popular AITA post, a dad asked if he's wrong for telling his son he can no longer bring his "friend" to Thanksgiving after finding out they might be involved.

He wrote:

AITA for not letting my son's "friend" stay for Thanksgiving?​​​​​​