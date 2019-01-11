This viral video of a dad dragging his daughter around an airport is not what it seems.

Parenthood is an endless marathon of problem solving. Whether you're attempting to help your children with homework you don't understand, or you're negotiating how to get them to stop screaming in a public space - you have to constantly think on your feet in order to survive.

A video recently posted to Reddit shows a dad just trying to leave an airport with both daughters in tow, and it's deeply relatable for parents.

In the video, you can see the dad nonchalantly dragging his daughter on the ground behind him by the hood of her coat. She is awake and content, with her hands folded and relaxed, there is no screaming or distress - and the way he's pulling her along is not harmful. While the initial image of a grown man dragging around a child is generally not a peaceful one, the video itself doesn't show red flags of foul play or a child endangered or distressed.

Her sister walks behind with luggage, equally calm, and the casual airport moment feels very much like the calm after a tantrum. The dad has decided that yes, he'll pull her along, so long as they make it out of the airport.