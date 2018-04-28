Dad goes viral sharing alarming 'revenge sex' question from his daughter's homework.

Word problems can be a real doozy. One minute you're trying to figure out the answer to a math or science problem, and the next moment you're dividing Sarah's bucket of apples by Tom's razors and your brain is a total mess.

Most of the time, these problems are absurd or inane, but occasionally the scenarios can border on outright inappropriate. At least, that's what the Florida father Omar Austin found when he peeped his 11th grade daughter's take home science test.

One of the problems approached the science of blood types with a very Jerry Springer approach.

The question read: