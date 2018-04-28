Dad goes viral sharing alarming 'revenge sex' question from his daughter's homework.

Word problems can be a real doozy. One minute you're trying to figure out the answer to a math or science problem, and the next moment you're dividing Sarah's bucket of apples by Tom's razors and your brain is a total mess.
Most of the time, these problems are absurd or inane, but occasionally the scenarios can border on outright inappropriate. At least, that's what the Florida father Omar Austin found when he peeped his 11th grade daughter's take home science test.
One of the problems approached the science of blood types with a very Jerry Springer approach.
The question read:
"Ursula was devastated when her boyfriend broke up with her after having sex. To get revenge, she had sex with his best friend the next day. Ursula had a beautiful baby girl 9 months later. Ursula has type O blood, her ex-boyfriend has AB blood and his best friend is type A blood. If her baby daddy is her ex-boyfriend, what could the possible blood types of her baby (NOT) be?"
Understandably, Austin was alarmed to see such a bizarre revenge-sex scenario being used in high school curriculum.
He quickly shared the test question on his Facebook with demands for the school district to do better, and his post went viral.
While speaking with the local news station First Coast News, Austin shared exactly why the language alarmed him.
"Those type of questions should be left for reality tv and soap operas, not an 11th grader's anatomy class. The words "baby daddy" and "baby mama" being used, that's foresight. The fact that she's having sex with one guy, and to get revenge on this guy she has sex with his best friend the next day? I mean, that's not something I would want to teach any student."
In response to the viral debacle, the Duvall County Public Schools released a statement acknowledging the inappropriate nature of the word problem:
"The question was highly inappropriate and was not part of a district assessment. We are thankful to the parent who contacted the school directly to share his concerns. Immediately upon being made aware of this matter, school and district leaders began conducting a review of the situation. Appropriate and corrective action will be taken."
While all of the recourse all feels completely appropriate, one looming question remains: what did Ursula name her baby daughter?!