Dad who works as professional athlete asks if he's wrong for not waking up for baby.

Caring for a baby takes a tremendous amount of work, and caring for a baby while caring for your relationship requires a heavy dose of honest communication and openness to compromise.
One of the hardest things to navigate while raising a baby, is splitting time between doing work to pay the bills, and the endless work of child-rearing.
He wrote:
AITA for refusing to wake up to take care of our baby?
My wife Katie(25F) and I (28M) had our first baby together about 3 months ago. I’m an athlete and Katie’s a stay at home mom. Sleep is very important for me because of my sport.
I can’t be waking up multiple times throughout the night and be sleep deprived. Katie and I talked about this before trying for a kid, and I told her that I can’t compromise my sleep for anything short of an emergency.