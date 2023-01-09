Someecards Logo
Dad who works as professional athlete asks if he's wrong for not waking up for baby.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 9, 2023 | 12:50 PM
Caring for a baby takes a tremendous amount of work, and caring for a baby while caring for your relationship requires a heavy dose of honest communication and openness to compromise.

One of the hardest things to navigate while raising a baby, is splitting time between doing work to pay the bills, and the endless work of child-rearing.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he's wrong for refusing to wake up to take care of the baby, because he needs the rest for his job as an athlete.

He wrote:

AITA for refusing to wake up to take care of our baby​​​​?

My wife Katie(25F) and I (28M) had our first baby together about 3 months ago. I’m an athlete and Katie’s a stay at home mom. Sleep is very important for me because of my sport.

I can’t be waking up multiple times throughout the night and be sleep deprived. Katie and I talked about this before trying for a kid, and I told her that I can’t compromise my sleep for anything short of an emergency.

