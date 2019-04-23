This picture of Daenerys fake smiling at Sansa spawned the ultimate white lady meme.

The only thing better than Game of Thrones content is more Game of Thrones content. With the series finale only four weeks away, fans aren't wasting any time when it comes to churning out GoT inspired memes while they're still relevant. And we're not mad about it.

The latest addition to the meme collection is inspired by none other than the Mother of Dragons herself. For those of you who watched last week's episode, you may recall a scene between Danaerys and Sansa that eerily resembled every conversation ever between to female frenemies in a bar bathroom. And much like any drunken truce being made by two white women, there were some calculated glances and forced smiles involved. Most notably, there was this iconic squint from the Khaleesi:

And because the internet continues to give us things we do not deserve, this expression was quickly turned into a meme after @reallyhalalfood asked people to caption it.

Here are twenty captions that took the throne.

1.