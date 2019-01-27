Daniel Radcliffe dared to challenge Tom Brady and his MAGA hat.

Daniel Radcliffe made a move even bolder than dueling Lord Voldemort by talking about football and politics in one sentence.
Considering he's British and probably doesn't fully grasp the rage of our divided nation on both Trump and Tom Brady, he might just be the fearless leader we all need. In an interview with Variety, Radcliffe challenged the Patriots' winning streak (despite losing last year to The Philadelphia Eagles) and Brady's political beliefs.
Damn, Daniel! While he's right that Brady has been pretty open about his support of President Trump, the MAGA hat in his locker is a reference to 2015. Apparently Brady was gifted the hat by Trump for judging one of Trump's beauty pageants which is a real eye-roll of an image. When asked about the hat in 2015, Brady said, "So, I’ve known him for a long time and he always gives me a call on different types of motivational speeches at different times. Now that he’s running for president he sent me a hat and he gave it to RKK a couple of weeks ago so it found its way to my locker.’’
Since 2015, a lot has obviously changed for Trump. Brady has still been a supporter, although he did openly disagree with Trump's stance on kneeling during the National Anthem. When the president called the players' silent protest of police brutality against people of color "unpatriotic," Brady said, "I certainly disagree with what he said. I thought it was just divisive. Like I said, I just want to support my teammates." Despite Radcliffe's risky opinion, fans were there for him:
Brave man, Radcliffe. Please do yourself a favor and stay out of Boston for a long time...