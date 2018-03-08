Dash-cam of alleged groping incident during traffic stop just released.

Back in August, a woman named Patricia Aileen Wilson accused a Tennessee patrol officer of groping her during a traffic stop. Following the incident, Wilson opened a lawsuit suing the Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper Isaiah Lloyd for sexual misconduct.

She alleges that during the stop Lloyd ordered to lean over his cruiser, at which point he reached into her shorts and groped both her rear end and genitals.

During this stop Lloyd repeatedly asked Wilson if she took drugs, to which she assured him she did not, except for the occasional Ambient for sleeping purposes. After the groping incident itself, Wilson was given a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt.

Wilson also alleges that three hours later Lloyd pulled her over once more, this time, her two kids were in the car. Lloyd allegedly told her: "We have to stop meeting like this."

In the lawsuit, Wilson alleges that Lloyd was "using his authority as a law enforcement officer to sexually harass,​​​​."

On Monday, the Tennesee Highway Patrol released dash cam footage of the incident.

The THP released a statement with the footage was released absolving Lloyd of criminal charges.