Daughter's viral thread about her dad wanting to work at Costco lands him a job.

Once again, the internet has come together to make something happen with a swiftness, this time for good.

While Twitter can often feel like a place full of endless sadness and cynicism, there are still threads where people connect and help each other, as evidenced by a recent thread started by Rebecca Mix.

It all started when Mix tweeted about how her dad was laid off during lockdown and has been looking for work. When she asked him where he'd love to work, he said Costco sounded like "a nice place."

She went on to share that he said he'd also like working for UPS or Fedex because he doesn't want to sit all day, and asked that people in the area keep ears and eyes open for potential openings.