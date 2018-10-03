Parkland teen realizes Brett Kavanaugh is a character from ‘The Office.’ Twitter freaks out.

The 18-year-old Parkland survivor, gun control activist, and Twitter savant David Hogg has made a comparison that took Twitter by storm.
During the nightmare Supreme Court nominee and alleged gang rapist Brett Kavanaugh's hearing, Hogg noticed striking similarities between Kavanaugh's Yale-obsessed conversational style and Andy Bernard's humble brags from The Office.
As any responsible Twitter user would do, he dutifully shared the comparison with his followers in GIF form.
Hogg doubled down pointing out the similarities after watching Kavanaugh's nonsensical anger-fueled testimony.
Others were quick to pull up more GIFs that perfectly captured the commonalities between Andy and Kavanaugh's entitled, angry, college-obsessed bro status.
The more people dive into it, the more the theory proves it holds a lot of water.
Even the college nicknames fit the bill for Andy Bernard's crew at Cornell.
If only Kavanaugh and Bernard could switch places, the world would be a bit better. While Andy was definitely an emotionally stunted bro, I have a feeling he didn't assault women and wouldn't strip women's rights across the board. But then again, maybe I'm being too optimistic.