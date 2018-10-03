Parkland teen realizes Brett Kavanaugh is a character from ‘The Office.’ Twitter freaks out.

The 18-year-old Parkland survivor, gun control activist, and Twitter savant David Hogg has made a comparison that took Twitter by storm.

During the nightmare Supreme Court nominee and alleged gang rapist Brett Kavanaugh's hearing, Hogg noticed striking similarities between Kavanaugh's Yale-obsessed conversational style and Andy Bernard's humble brags from The Office.

As any responsible Twitter user would do, he dutifully shared the comparison with his followers in GIF form.

Every time #Kavanagh mentions going to Yale all I can think about is Andy from the office. pic.twitter.com/puXSglhbJR — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) October 2, 2018

Hogg doubled down pointing out the similarities after watching Kavanaugh's nonsensical anger-fueled testimony.

Then there was his testimony pic.twitter.com/Iuw9tBhKgq — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) October 2, 2018

Others were quick to pull up more GIFs that perfectly captured the commonalities between Andy and Kavanaugh's entitled, angry, college-obsessed bro status.

brett in his opening statement pic.twitter.com/OQlmIDTD0v — kaden 🙇🏻‍♂️🔮 (@strangeaways) October 2, 2018

The more people dive into it, the more the theory proves it holds a lot of water.