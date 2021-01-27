Dax Shepard shared why he publicly addressed his relapse even though it could hurt his career.

The actor Dax Shepard recently opened up about his decision to publicly reveal his recent relapse after 16 years of sobriety.

Back in September, Shepard shared that he relapsed after an ATV accident that lead to him taking opioids, this was after being sober since 2004.

"After I ride sometimes on the track, I feel I'm entitled to take two Vicodin at the end of the day because I am in pain. For the last eight weeks...I'm on them all day. I'm allowed to be on them at some dosage because I have a prescription, and then I'm also augmenting that. And then all the prescriptions run out, and I'm now just taking 30 mil Oxys that I've bought whenever I decide I can do it," he shared on his podcast Armchair Expert.