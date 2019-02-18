Dax Shepard shuts down woman who claimed he cheated on Kristen Bell with her. He has receipts.

It's rare that you'll find a Hollywood couple that hasn't been harassed by paparazzi and tabloids in order to drum a juicy story (regardless of factual accuracy). But there's something extra curiosity inducing about the rare celebrity couples that stay together long term and love each other truly and not because the illuminati is forcing them.
Since the tabloid circus doesn't know what to do with such anomalies, they'll go to great lengths to create drama and doubt, and Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard know this firsthand.
Just a few months back they shut down the tabloid Star, after receiving an inquiry about their "kinky sex life" that inferred Bell was getting adventurous just to keep Shepard interested.
Rather than take the bait, they both trolled the publication, and Bell claimed she couldn't answer the questions with a ball gag in her mouth. Shepard responded by claiming Bell was too "gangster" to get kinky to get kinky for any reason other than her own preferences.
Despite their obvious ability to shut down false rumors, the tabloids are at it again. This time around, MailOnline published a story claiming that Shepard cheated on Bell two years into their message. The story claims that Shepard and Kayti Edwards (who met him in 2005) reconnected at a party in 2009 where they made out in a photo booth and later on had sex.
Shepard wasted no time before shutting down the rumor by pointing out the photo itself was from 2005, not 2009, as well as the fact that Edwards has sold stories on a handful of notable celebrities. He also ended the call-out with a wink and a shout out to Brad Pitt.
He wrote:
"Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9. Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it's about my #1, Brad Pitt :)"
Bell herself didn't directly engage with the rumor of Shepard's infidelity, but she did post a recent picture of the couple smooching , which is perhaps a more succinct response than any verbal clap-back.
This completes yet another installment of Shepard and Bell shutting down gossip, unfortunately, I have a feeling it won't be the last time this happens.