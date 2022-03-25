Daycare employee asks if she was wrong to refuse to change diaper off-the-clock.

Anyone who has worked in childcare is familiar with the cursed of an entitled parent from hell who thinks their child is a gift to the universe and all other people who exist can happily step aside...

So, when a conflicted daycare teacher decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to refuse to work for free for a needy parent, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to change one of my students diapers outside of school hours?

Hi everyone, I (20f) work full time at a daycare with younger preschoolers, a few of whom are still in diapers. The other day I was at huge a barbecue with some friends from high school and the friends of their parents were also there. I ran into one of my preschoolers and her mom and chatted with her for a little while.