Daycare employee asks if she was wrong to refuse to change diaper off-the-clock.

So, when a conflicted daycare teacher decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to refuse to work for free for a needy parent, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
Hi everyone, I (20f) work full time at a daycare with younger preschoolers, a few of whom are still in diapers. The other day I was at huge a barbecue with some friends from high school and the friends of their parents were also there. I ran into one of my preschoolers and her mom and chatted with her for a little while.
After a few minutes the mom said that her kid's diaper was dirty and asked if I could change it. I thought she was joking so I laughed and made a joke back about how “I only change diapers when I’m on the clock.”