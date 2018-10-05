Daycare worker goes viral with thread on how your kids are watching you.

I truly believe that the patience it takes to work with other people's children 40 hours a week deserves a nobel prize. Good teachers, nannies and daycare workers are all masters of taking a deep breath and reframing a child's outbursts with a new perspective. So, when I catch wind of someone working with children who (still) truly loves their job it gives me a burst of hope for the future.

A 22-year-old daycare worker named Amanda quickly went viral after she posted a thoughtful thread laying out all the small, yet impactful ways children absorb our behavior.

I think one of the most important things I’ve learned about working in childcare is to remember that children are always watching you (even when you don’t think they are) ... A thread — amanda (@amanda_c_rae) October 3, 2018

If you're working with children all the time (or raising them), they're likely absorbing habits you don't even realize you have.

You spend 40+ hours with these children a week. 8 hours a day, 5 days a week these children are at daycare with you. They pick up quickly on your quirky behaviours, your funny slang, your bad habits, etc. They look up to you as a role model. They seek comfort in you. — amanda (@amanda_c_rae) October 3, 2018

While it can be exhausting, remaining aware of all the small ways children are trying to communicate is key to building their self-confidence.

So when a child worked really hard to put their coat on all by themselves and you’re too busy to notice so you just say “good job” and don’t acknowledge the fact they worked really hard and persisted to get the coat on all by themselves, it lessens their confidence in themselves. — amanda (@amanda_c_rae) October 3, 2018