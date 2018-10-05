Daycare worker goes viral with thread on how your kids are watching you.

I truly believe that the patience it takes to work with other people's children 40 hours a week deserves a nobel prize. Good teachers, nannies and daycare workers are all masters of taking a deep breath and reframing a child's outbursts with a new perspective. So, when I catch wind of someone working with children who (still) truly loves their job it gives me a burst of hope for the future.
A 22-year-old daycare worker named Amanda quickly went viral after she posted a thoughtful thread laying out all the small, yet impactful ways children absorb our behavior.
If you're working with children all the time (or raising them), they're likely absorbing habits you don't even realize you have.
While it can be exhausting, remaining aware of all the small ways children are trying to communicate is key to building their self-confidence.
In many cases, encouraging children to build confidence and lifelong skill sets will slow down you day. They may want to help you with a task you could complete quickly on your own, but in the long run this time investment is worth it.
She also pointed out that for daycare workers (and teachers), an investment of love and encouragement could be a game changer for kids coming from abusive or unsupportive households.
She ended her thread by admitting that working in child care is an exhausting and taxing job, but the benefits of seeing kids thrive far outweighs the moments of impatience.
Her insightful thread inspired a lot of support from both thankful parents and other child care workers.
As someone who used to work as a nanny, I know how easy it is to give into exhaustion and lost sight of how adult behavior influences children. This thread is a solid reminder of why it's important to remember that kids are impressionable, and mostly want affection and guidance.