‘Jersey Shore’ star Deena Cortese is already getting mom-shamed for her 3-day-old son’s outfit.

The Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese gave birth a few days ago, and she's already been welcomed into motherhood via mom-shamers across Instagram.

The flurry of concern trolling came aout when bCortese shared a photo of her baby son Christopher John "CJ" Bruckner sleeping like an angel in his car seat. Rather than adoring the cute baby and moving along, complete strangers immediately assessed whether Christopher's outfit was car seat safe.

Knowing how the internet works, particularly when you're a mom, Cortese anticipated there'd be criticism as made evident in the caption:

"Going home (it's not a jacket...it's a onesie and hospital approved it). We're not perfect but we've got this, thank you for your concerns," she wrote.

Unfortunately, Cortese' pre-emptive disclaimer did not effectively stave off the concern trolls.