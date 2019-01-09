‘Jersey Shore’ star Deena Cortese is already getting mom-shamed for her 3-day-old son’s outfit.

The Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese gave birth a few days ago, and she's already been welcomed into motherhood via mom-shamers across Instagram.
The flurry of concern trolling came aout when bCortese shared a photo of her baby son Christopher John "CJ" Bruckner sleeping like an angel in his car seat. Rather than adoring the cute baby and moving along, complete strangers immediately assessed whether Christopher's outfit was car seat safe.
Knowing how the internet works, particularly when you're a mom, Cortese anticipated there'd be criticism as made evident in the caption:
"Going home (it's not a jacket...it's a onesie and hospital approved it). We're not perfect but we've got this, thank you for your concerns," she wrote.
Unfortunately, Cortese' pre-emptive disclaimer did not effectively stave off the concern trolls.
One commenter posted on the photo saying, "The harness is too loose, look around his legs!! It's clearly loose as fuck."
Another wrote: "Take that baby out and put it back in without the suit on and see how loose the straps are!"
Yet another added, "Onesie or not it’s way too thick. Car seat safety isn’t something to take lightly. I don’t care if it’s unwarranted advice I’ll say it to anyone."
Luckily, a lot of the comments were focused on how cute Christopher is, and several fellow moms urged Cortese to ignore the unsolicited criticism.
"You got this girl! You do you and don't worry about the loser mom shamers. They are just miserable trolls!!! Baby boys are the best!" one woman wrote.
One commenter summed it up the best when they wrote: "Welcome to motherhood and all the sanctimommy’s of instagram."