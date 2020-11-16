Deep sleep is a gift if you live in a loud city, or a house full of people. When our brains find a way to rest amidst chaos, that is beauty. However, there are situations where having the gift of deep sleep can backfire and cause you to miss an early morning at work, or worse yet - the sound of a fire alarm.In a popular Reddit thread, people who sleep deeply shared the most extreme event they've slept through.1. From Maximilliaaan: A tornado. I woke up and my neighbor's roof was gone. 2. From klutzykangaroo: A fire alarm. My parents thought I had died when they got out of the house and I wasn’t there. 3. From thatisaginger: My grandmother was staying at my house and one night, she got up to get some water, and fell and broke her hip. I slept through the ambulance arriving to pick her up. 4. From CinematicHeart: A house blowing up and then the bull dozers taking the rest down. This happened in the 80s in Philly, so it was row homes. A guy took himself hostage? He was threatening to blow himself up. He had the gas on and was holding a lighter. I guess they didnt think he would go thru with it because a kid in the house nextdoor was burried in the rubble. He was found alive a day or two later. They deemed him the miracle baby. 5. From fredzout: I think the all-time champion was a guy in a motel near Columbus Ohio back in the '70's. The after a tornado went through the western suburbs, the police were going through the wreckage of the motel, and in what was left of a corner room that had two walls and the roof blown away, they found a guy in the bed. At first they thought he was dead, then they heard him snoring. 6. From thebigd777: I slept through a test...that was at 8pm. 7. From erst77: A nurse was stunned to find me sleeping while I was in labor. She woke me up to tell me so. Apparently me falling asleep triggered some alarm on one of the machines they had me hooked up to (my heart rate and pulse ox changed or something). I was a bit miffed, because it was like 4am, and I was very tired. 8. From herman-the-vermin: My friend slept through his wife beginning labor. She was screaming and shaking him, and then screaming in pain. He wouldn't wake up. She called the non emergency line to ask for help, and they finally woke him up so he could take her to the hospital. 9. From purpelpeepleeater: Multiple mortar attacks while deployed. Woke up one morning to get ready to go get chow and was confused why everyone was eating MREs...our dining area had been obliterated, maybe 200yds away from my billet. 10. From greywintergem: I’ve slept through a hurricane and a break in. The guys didn’t come in my room so all my stuff was fine but my dad who leaves his phone charging on the counter got all his shit stolen. 11. From thatnuttypeej: A car hit our house when I was fourteen. It happened at about 2:30am, and the cops estimated the driver (quite drunk) was doing more than 80mph through our subdivision at the time. There was the impact, the damage to the house, shattering windows, screaming, shouts from the neighbors, staircase charges of my siblings, sirens, everything. I would have slept through until morning if my sister hadn’t woken me telling me I didn’t want to miss this. 12. From DaJohnDude: An earthquake, a city parade, a large police chase with lots of sirens, fireworks, etc., but a single bird chirp wakes me right up. 13. From FalalaLlamas: One time I was on vacation with some extended family. They were nice enough to let me have a hotel room to myself. I woke up the next morning, and there standing in front of me is the hotel manager. So, naturally, I was like, what the hell?!??! Turns out I slept through my alarm. Slept through the relatives calling my room. Slept through them banging on the door. Slept through the maintenance guy prying/breaking my door open (because I had dead bolted it, so they couldn’t just enter with a regular key). I don’t dead bolt hotel room doors anymore. I’ve also slept through a fire alarm, a baby screaming, and barking dogs... all happening at once, one room away from me. I really hope my house doesn’t catch on fire one day, I think I’d be a gonner! 😬 EDIT: This comment received more attention than I anticipated lol. So I’ll try to expand: I do suspect a medical condition & having to sleep thru noise in the past contributes. Yes, I will look into vibrating alarms. I am highly intrigued. No the manager wasn’t mad, more concerned I think. Fortunately they were able to open the door with little/no damage. 14. From TyrionGannister: My wife is a deep sleeper. Last year she slept through a tornado and tornado sirens. It touched down just a mile or two away from us. 15. From lhc987: My wife gently slapping me to wake me up. I did not sleep through my wife violently shaking me, though. 16. From ASSISYUM: I slept through my cat giving birth. 17. From thumbingitup: When I was a kid my mom accidentally set off the fire alarms and couldn’t get them to shut off for like ten minutes and was running around, getting pissed off, yelling up a storm and I slept through all of it. 18. From lowkeyjakey: Went to another university to participate in a competition. The organisers accomodated us in the university hostel only. After settling down, the people I was sharing my room went out while I decided to sleep. When I woke up, one of them was back. He told me there was short circuit in the air conditioner and the room was filling with smoke when he arrived. The fire alarm was also ringing. He tried waking me up too. 19. From BigManLongPants: Car crashed into the light pole at like 3am outside my house, which then fell onto my dad's car which set off the car alarm, and the crash must of broke the horn cuz it kept going, then the cop and fire fighters came all with the sirens blasting. And I found out all about this when I woke up at like 8 and my mom told me, 7-year-old me was so mad that I didn't get to see the car crash hahaha. 20. From LegendaryIke: From what I was told. When my mom was younger, she was sleeping on the sofa in the living room which was located next to the kitchen. My Grandma decided to try and cook a live chicken. (She has never done it before). She was reading instructions on how to do it as she was preparing it. The only problem is that chickens can still survive for a short time after you cut their head off. After she chopped the head off, the headless chicken went crazy. My grandma was yelling, the chicken was getting blood everywhere, and my mom slept through the whole thing.