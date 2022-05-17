Man asks if he's wrong to defend 'sexist' tradition over his GF at restaurant.

But unless you're an actual child, you probably would be offended by getting a different menu than the other adults. At least, that's how this French man's American girfriend felt when he treated her to an upscale dinner in his home country.
He then consulted Reddit to ask...
I (M26) am a second generation French immigrant to the US. I speak French and most of my family lives in France, so I try to make a trip back to France once or twice a year. I have been dating an American girl (F24) for two years now. My girlfriend does not speak French at all.
The most recent Christmas, my girlfriend wanted to come with me. I said sure as she had never been to France before and we'd been dating almost two years so it seemed reasonable. My gf wanted to eat at a fancy French restaurant while we were there, something with Michelin stars. Expensive, but not really a problem since I make pretty good money.