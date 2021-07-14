Delivery driver asks if they were wrong to deliver non-tipper's pizza last.

Sometimes you just can unsee the naked drunk person covered in glitter answering the door at 4 AM after they forgot they even ordered a pizza. While delivering pizza to an outsider might seem like a relaxing job on the road dropping off a food everyone is excited to see, it can also be a serious test of patience and overall faith in humanity.
Remember to always tip your delivery driver especially when you had strange requests or ordered in horrible weather--they're not pepperoni-carrying robots, they're just trying to get through their shift. That being said, sometimes a delivery experience can make you wonder how that person still has a job. Shout out to the guy who left a soup I order inside my building's trashcans. I hope the rats had a great time that night.
So, when a frustrated pizza delivery driver decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not they were wrong to prioritize good tippers on their route, people were quick to help deem a verdict.