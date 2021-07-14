Delivery driver asks if they were wrong to deliver non-tipper's pizza last.

Delivering pizza can be a journey in angry, tipsy house parties, Karens, getting tipped in beer and accidentally peering into situations you definitely weren't supposed to see.

Sometimes you just can unsee the naked drunk person covered in glitter answering the door at 4 AM after they forgot they even ordered a pizza. While delivering pizza to an outsider might seem like a relaxing job on the road dropping off a food everyone is excited to see, it can also be a serious test of patience and overall faith in humanity.

Remember to always tip your delivery driver especially when you had strange requests or ordered in horrible weather--they're not pepperoni-carrying robots, they're just trying to get through their shift. That being said, sometimes a delivery experience can make you wonder how that person still has a job. Shout out to the guy who left a soup I order inside my building's trashcans. I hope the rats had a great time that night.

So, when a frustrated pizza delivery driver decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not they were wrong to prioritize good tippers on their route, people were quick to help deem a verdict.