Delivery drivers share the one moment on the job that they'll never forget.

While most days as a delivery driver are fairly standard, anyone who has ever worked in food or package delivery has at least one story where they caught a customer at an awkward or hilarious moment...

Working in the service industry means having to deal with a lot of strange complaints from the Karens of the world and the infamously entitled under-tippers. Customers with bizarre or strange requests, people opening their door and wanting to share their entire life story, or catching a glimpse of an R-rated party are all possibilities. The best customers are ready with their wallet, tip well, and make the exchange quick and easy for everyone involved, but the most memorable customers usually have something else in mind.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What have you experienced on a delivery that you will never forget?" delivery drivers everywhere were ready to share their strangest and most memorable drop-offs.

1.