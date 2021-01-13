Delivery drivers share the one moment on the job that they'll never forget.

Working in the service industry means having to deal with a lot of strange complaints from the Karens of the world and the infamously entitled under-tippers. Customers with bizarre or strange requests, people opening their door and wanting to share their entire life story, or catching a glimpse of an R-rated party are all possibilities. The best customers are ready with their wallet, tip well, and make the exchange quick and easy for everyone involved, but the most memorable customers usually have something else in mind.
So, when a Reddit user asked, "What have you experienced on a delivery that you will never forget?" delivery drivers everywhere were ready to share their strangest and most memorable drop-offs.
In near hurricane conditions I was delivering subs for Jimmy Johns. Took me a little longer than usual to get to a house, I am completely drenched, standing in the rain because the front door didn’t have a stoop. The guy opens the door and says “took you long enough” grabbed his sandwich and didn’t tip me. - SillySilhouettes