Demi Lovato shows off cellulite and stretch marks on Instagram to make a point about self-love.

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 06, 2018@5:56 PM
It's far too easy to buy into the myth the moneyed celebrities all roll out of bed with perfectly coiffed hair, contoured cheekbones, and cellulite-free bodies entirely made out of gold.

So, it's extra refreshing when stars like Demi Lovato consistently use their platform to share realist images promoting self-love and dispelling impossible ideals of perfection.

In one of her recent Instagram stories, Lovato shared a series of unretouched images of her cellulite and stretch marks in the name of self-love, and they are a breath of fresh air.

She looks so healthy and happy.

Also, who among us DOESN'T have cellulite?!

Thigh gaps are a myth created by the illuminati to DESTROY US.
Demi Lovato / Instagram
As always, it's great to see Lovato helping lead the charge for healthy body image and self-love.

