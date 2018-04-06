Demi Lovato shows off cellulite and stretch marks on Instagram to make a point about self-love.

Advertising
It's far too easy to buy into the myth the moneyed celebrities all roll out of bed with perfectly coiffed hair, contoured cheekbones, and cellulite-free bodies entirely made out of gold.
So, it's extra refreshing when stars like Demi Lovato consistently use their platform to share realist images promoting self-love and dispelling impossible ideals of perfection.
In one of her recent Instagram stories, Lovato shared a series of unretouched images of her cellulite and stretch marks in the name of self-love, and they are a breath of fresh air.
She looks so healthy and happy.
Also, who among us DOESN'T have cellulite?!
As always, it's great to see Lovato helping lead the charge for healthy body image and self-love.
