Demi Lovato is getting dragged for a tweet that trivialized sexual assault.

No viral tweet goes unpunished, and few know the truth of this better than singer Demi Lovato currently does.
On Sunday, Lovato responded to a fan's query about her "funniest prank" and the answer left meaning feeling upset and strange.
Due to immediate backlash, the tweet is not deleted, but here's a screen grab for your viewing pleasure:
Lovato responded to the fan by detailing the time she pulled a very questionable prank on her bodyguard.
"I hired a lady of the night in Vegas and sent her to Max's hotel room to surprise him. She walked into his room without permission and grabbed him in his 'area' and he freaked the fuck out hahahaha," Lovato wrote.
People were quick to point out the fact that sending an unexpected woman to Max's room was already a breach of boundaries. On top of that, the sex worker's decision to grab his private parts against his will constitutes assault.
Shortly after deleting the tweet about her prank on Max, Lovato published another tweet lamenting how easy it is to offend her followers.
"I swear I could tweet something about craving jelly beans and it would offend someone," Lovato wrote.
Unsurprisingly, the glibness of this follow-up tweet sparked it's own microcosm of backlash.
However, some people did defend Lovato noting that it wasn't her fault the lady grabbed Max.
In fact, Max himself even jumped in to defend Lovato, claiming the experience funny and non-traumatic.
Lovato also reminded fans that issues of sexual assault are very close to her as a survivor, and she would never intend to trivialize anyone's trauma.
Woof, what a day on the internet.