Demi Lovato is getting dragged for a tweet that trivialized sexual assault.

No viral tweet goes unpunished, and few know the truth of this better than singer Demi Lovato currently does.

On Sunday, Lovato responded to a fan's query about her "funniest prank" and the answer left meaning feeling upset and strange.

Funniest prank you’ve ever pulled? — MindOfALovatic! (@Heather_542) June 3, 2018

Due to immediate backlash, the tweet is not deleted, but here's a screen grab for your viewing pleasure:

Lovato responded to the fan by detailing the time she pulled a very questionable prank on her bodyguard.

"I hired a lady of the night in Vegas and sent her to Max's hotel room to surprise him. She walked into his room without permission and grabbed him in his 'area' and he freaked the fuck out hahahaha," Lovato wrote.

People were quick to point out the fact that sending an unexpected woman to Max's room was already a breach of boundaries. On top of that, the sex worker's decision to grab his private parts against his will constitutes assault.