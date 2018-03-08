Demi Lovato spills hot tea about a celeb who was 'a complete b*tch' to her.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Demi Lovato gave the public what they want: some scorching hot tea about other celebrities.
While she technically kept it classy by not name dropping anyone specific during her tea time, Lovato still opened up about an extremely shady interaction at the 2016 Met Gala.
Apparently, a celebrity-who-shall-not-be-named treated Lovato so badly she texted her manager and attended an AA meeting to curb the desire to drink.
"I had a terrible experience. This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink."
WHO DID THIS TO HER?! We will assemble all of the clues and track them down.
Despite the negative reasons that brought her there, Lovato shared that the AA meeting itself was a breath of fresh air. It was crucial to be surrounded by people who understand her struggles with addiction.
"I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala — fake and sucking the fashion industry’s dick."
Her reference to the fashion industry naturally plunged me into the all consuming world of Zoolander GIFs.
Luckily, despite the existence of said mystery "bitch," Lovato also has some solid people in her corner. She shouted out singer and ride or die Ariana Grande as one of the people she consistently leans on.
"The people that aren’t willing to chill with you at home are the type of people that just want to be seen with you. When Ariana Grande and I hang out, it’s super chill. One time I went over to her place. She had never heard of the Charles Manson murders. We were spooking ourselves out!"
Is there anything better than freaking out over cult leading murderers with a close friend?!
That's a trick question because there is not.
Hopefully, eventually we'll get some answers as to WHO this mystery culprit is. In the meantime, it's good to know Lovato has a solid friend.