Demi Lovato spills hot tea about a celeb who was 'a complete b*tch' to her.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Demi Lovato gave the public what they want: some scorching hot tea about other celebrities.

While she technically kept it classy by not name dropping anyone specific during her tea time, Lovato still opened up about an extremely shady interaction at the 2016 Met Gala.

Apparently, a celebrity-who-shall-not-be-named treated Lovato so badly she texted her manager and attended an AA meeting to curb the desire to drink.

"I had a terrible experience. This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink."

WHO DID THIS TO HER?! We will assemble all of the clues and track them down.

Despite the negative reasons that brought her there, Lovato shared that the AA meeting itself was a breath of fresh air. It was crucial to be surrounded by people who understand her struggles with addiction.