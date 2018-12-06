Demi Lovato posted her first healthy selfie since her overdose and fans are ecstatic.

Over four months ago Demi Lovato overdosed on heroin and fans, friends, and family members everywhere posted prayers and well wishes for a swift and full recovery. After an extended stay in the hospital, Lovato was sent to rehab, where she stayed until just a month ago.
During this time Lovato has stayed silent on social media and focused on taking care of her health and wellness -- the only picture she posted on Instagram since July was a picture of her in the voting booth, that is, until now.
On Wednesday Lovato shared a make-up free post workout selfie with her followers, with the caption: "Sweaty, messy, jiu jitsu hair..."
After a life threatening overdose and long social media silence, fans were overjoyed to see Lovato looking so happy and healthy.
"Finally, please stay strong and healthy! We love and adore you and are waiting for your comeback!"
"Never give up! I'm so glad to see u post again u are so inspiring!"
"Miss you Demi so glad to see you back at it :) Much love going out to u babe."
Overall, Lovato is receiving a positive reception for her return to social media, and more importantly, the ways she is prioritizing her health above all else.