Denim underwear dubbed 'janties' are completely sold out and the internet is not ok.

There's a new panties trend in town and you're going to want to just stay right home and not run out to the store to get a pair. "Janties" are denim (short shorts? underwear? ballet costumes?) nightmares and the internet is not happy at all that they exist. A part of me thinks this is one of those fake "trends" that nobody is actually wearing, but it's still fun to criticize like bow brows:

The level of rage that came from bow brows versus the amount of people (1 woman) wearing them was pretty dramatic. However, someone made this underwear and plans to sell them so let's attempt to break down their fashion plan here. Janties are high-waisted denim underwear/shorts with pockets. The model in this photo is wearing a white button-down shirt which leads us to the next question: why? What event would be appropriate to wear a dress shirt with underwear unless you're a twenty-something woman in a rom-com waking up from a hookup. Definitely can't wear this outfit to work. Maybe the beach? Help.