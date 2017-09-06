Advertising

The world already knows that not all heroes wear capes. In fact, currently, one of America's potential heroes used to professionally wear a jersey, owns a selection of expensive suits and can work a flashy dress when the mood strikes. As concerns around the world mount over the growth of Kim Jong-Un's nuclear missile program, Dennis Rodman has arrived, at long last, to fix the North Korea situation.

During an interview on Good Morning Britain this morning the ex-NBA star told the host Piers Morgan, "I just want to try to straighten things out for everyone to get along together," Reuters reports.

This could truly go down as one of the weirdest ways the world is saved from imminent peril.

Infinite realities and universes and I happen to be stuck in the one where Dennis Rodman has to save the world from nuclear annihilation https://t.co/IwT1xtbhZS — Youssef Kobo (@Youssef_Kobo) September 6, 2017

This is what happens when you let Salvador Dali write headlines. https://t.co/Ccm1icF8Bb — Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 6, 2017

While the current stakes are higher, the bizarre relationship between the hall of fame basketball player and the authoritarian leader is nothing new. Within the past couple years, Rodman has visited North Korea multiple times, forging a friendship with basketball fan and deeply terrifying human being Kim Jong-Un.

"For me to go over there and see (Kim) as much as I have, I basically hang out with him all the time. We laugh, we sing karaoke, we do a lot of cool things together. We ride horses, we hang out, we go skiing, we hardly ever talk politics and that’s the good thing," Rodman told Morgan, according to Reuters. THEY RIDE HORSES.

Rodman has faith that Trump and Kim Jong-Un have more in common than they admit.

Which, to be fair, many of us would agree with.

In lieu of threats of war, Rodman has offered to help Trump and Kim Jong-Un get to know each other. According to Sports Illustrated, during his last visit Rodman gave Kim Jong-Un president Trump's book "The Art of the Deal." As absurd as this all is, we're not in a position to discount the possibility that The Worm will save us from a nuclear apocalypse. Maybe, if they do some karaoke they won't kill us all.

