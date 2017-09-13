Advertising

Usually, restaurant mascots are friendly characters meant to draw people in and stir up their hunger and desire to how down with the gang. But the newly released Denny's mascot looks more like a character that got rejected from Seth Rogen's (horrible) movie Sausage Party. Except instead of a sausage, the mascot looks like the defecated afterthought of a talking sausage. And that's airing on the side of generosity.

Needless to say, people on Twitter noticed how much the Denny's mascot resembles a turd.

How could they not? Also WHY IS IT WEARING A FEDORA?! It can only be assumed that Denny's management intentionally designed a turd that looks like he (women aren't claiming this one) frequents The Red Pill thread on Reddit. AKA, this is the turd-inspired Men's Rights Activist of restaurant mascots.

The Dennys turd is here with lunch pic.twitter.com/uoqLsi2xzt — AmericanPropagandist (@ArmyStrang) September 9, 2017

People on Twitter agreed the mascot looks like a Reddit-addicted meme.

I have nothing against Reddit as a tool, there are amazing threads on there. Hell, I have nothing against fedoras either. They are fine hats that happen to only look good on 0.001 percent of the population. But really if you're lucky enough to be that hot, you should wear a better hat. However, I DO feel intense discrimination towards Denny's Reddit-loving poop.

A turd in a fedora. I bet he's huge on Reddit. — brx0 (@brx0) September 10, 2017

The internet sends condolences and WTFs out to the graphic designer behind this brilliant abomination.

I had this same thought today 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4QVuNpgE6o — SeanGallimore (@SeanGallimore) September 10, 2017

Naturally, people were reminded of South Park's famous piece of sh*t, Mr Hanky.

At least Mr Hanky embraced his identity as a jovial piece of sh*t, the Denny's mascot is out here pretending to be...food?! A hot dog? A log? WHAT IS IT?!

At the end of the day, even ambiguous turd-shaped mascots have to pay their Con Ed bill.

Maybe, I'm projecting?

Mr. Hankey has to provide for his family too. — Steven Money (@stevenamoney) September 10, 2017

One guy claimed the turd is an accurate representation of Denny's food.

Truth in advertising, I respect that. — Kevin Collins (@AllHailBrak57) September 10, 2017

Denny's really put themselves in the sh*tter with this imagery.

