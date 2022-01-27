Designer asks if he's wrong to ignore mother-of-the-bride's opinions on heirloom gown.

Planning a wedding can be a fun and romantic adventure, but it can also be an endurance test in how many unsolicited opinions you can filter out of your psyche...

The cost of a wedding alone can make every decision seem more precious, but when everyone from your bridesmaids to your barista has a thought about how you should wear your hair or how dinner should be served, it can be a lot to process.

People who have jobs that require working directly with a couple getting married often have to have a master's degree in patience. No, you can't have a flash mob of elephants as your entrance but we could attempt to find a horse? For free? Oh ok, well let's table that entrance idea for now.

So, when a conflicted designer decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to dismiss his client's stepmother's opinions, people were quick to help deem a verdict.