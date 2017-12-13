Destiny's Child fans are freaking out over these bizarre hints at a reunion.

There are few fires that burn brighter than the decades long fandom for Destiny's Child. And now, those flames have been fanned into a raging wild fire due to a series of hints suggesting a possible Destiny's Child reunion.

COULD IT BE SO?!

Thanks to the investigative powers of Buzzfeed, and more specifically the writer Ben Henry, we have a clear cut case for a glorious Destiny's Child reunion. And fans are already setting aside their coins for when it's officially confirmed.