Destiny's Child fans are freaking out over these bizarre hints at a reunion.

There are few fires that burn brighter than the decades long fandom for Destiny's Child. And now, those flames have been fanned into a raging wild fire due to a series of hints suggesting a possible Destiny's Child reunion.
COULD IT BE SO?!
Thanks to the investigative powers of Buzzfeed, and more specifically the writer Ben Henry, we have a clear cut case for a glorious Destiny's Child reunion. And fans are already setting aside their coins for when it's officially confirmed.
The hints were first widely spread through this tweet, which features the key photos we'll be examining.
The first hint involves one of Beyonce's recent Instagram photos.
She's wearing an AC/DC photo, but just the "DC" is revealed. Beyonce shared it on her official website.
If you think that's outlandish -- please remember this is a woman who hinted at her Lemonade album with a picture of herself kissing a lemon.
Naturally, since the album was a complete surprise, no one knew what the cryptic photo meant until after the fact.
Our second hint involves a photo on one of Michelle Williams' recent Instagram stories.
As you can see, she shared a photo of her outfit from the 2013 Super Bowl. Could it be a coincidence?! Sure. Do fans desperately hope it's a cryptic hint?! Absolutely.
But wait, there's more! Our third hint involves the original Destiny's Child member Latavia. Just last week she tweeted about a "secret project" she can't yet reveal. Is she planning to reunite with her DC sisters?! The internet certainly hopes so.
Latavia's also been retweeting a lot of tweets about Destiny's Child recently.
THE HINTS ARE ADDING UP!
The original band member Letoya also recently posted a throwback photo on Instagram.
Again, Destiny's Child was a huge deal, so it COULD be that they're all referencing it coincidentally. But, these women know how social media works, so it could easily be a series of hints.
Beyonce is already scheduled to headline Coachella in 2018, so eager fans are hoping these hints mean the whole crew will be at the fest.
Naturally, fans on Twitter are freaking out at the possibility.
God bless the internet, for this golden nugget of hope.