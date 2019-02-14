Dictionary.com destroys transphobic troll who claimed 'they' can’t be a singular pronoun.

Dictionary.com defines "bigot" as "a person who is utterly intolerant of any differing creed, belief, or opinion."

The indispensable resource provided additional information when notorious pro-Trump troll (and literal voice of Hades in Hercules) James Woods decided to use his platform to continue hating trans people.

The actor-in-a-past-life, who has been accused of predatory behavior by Amber Tamblyn when she was a teen, tried to seem real smart and cool with his take on gender pronouns.

Woods, based on what I assume is his extensive knowledge on the history and evolution of the English language, insisted that plural gender pronouns for individuals is an invention of "hare-brained liberals."

In reality, according to the literal dictionary, "they" has been used to address individuals for centuries, and by some of the best writers who have ever written.

They has been in use as a singular pronoun since the 1300s. Among its best known users in history: Chaucer, Shakespeare, and Jane Austen. https://t.co/nQcNSgnd0Q https://t.co/OpLuvDzyYP — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) February 12, 2019

Woods isn't the first bigot to get burned by the dictionary.

Dictionary.com used its knowledge of the English language to introduce the perfect nickname for Mike Pence.