Diddy changed his name to 'Brother Love.' The internet was one main objection.

Sean Combs is a multi-faceted man of many names. If he was born during Shakespeare's time the Romeo and Juliet quote would instead read: "A Diddy by another name would smell (and sing) as sweet."
Anyone familiar with Combs' career trajectory knows name has changed wardrobes more time than a Lady Gaga tour. First, there was the original Sean Combs. Then there was the classic 90s Puff Daddy. The nickname Puff Daddy gradually dismantled into Puffy, then P. Diddy, and finally the sleek grown moniker Diddy.
But now, in celebration of his 48th birthday, Diddy has announced yet another name change.
In a Twitter video, the beloved singer has announced that from here he prefers the name "Love" or "Brother Love."
This is a lot to process.
Understandably, some fans are unfazed by the latest name change.
There's a certain point when you just accept Brother Love's self-inventive nature.
However, there were a few Twitter users who had one main objection with the new nickname.
Basically, the professional wrestling personality Bruce Prichard went under the moniker Brother Love for years when he was a manager. He even hosted a show called The Brother Love Show. While it's doubtful that Diddy intentionally swiped the nickname, a handful of wrestling and Diddy fans alike have some feelings. Not to mention, Prichard himself.
Regardless of Twitter's feelings on the name change, one thing is for sure, Brother Love is living it up this birthday.
Happy Birthday, Sean Combs/Puff Daddy/Puffy/P. Diddy/Diddy/Love/Brother Love. You contain multitudes (of names).