Diddy changed his name to 'Brother Love.' The internet was one main objection.

Sean Combs is a multi-faceted man of many names. If he was born during Shakespeare's time the Romeo and Juliet quote would instead read: "A Diddy by another name would smell (and sing) as sweet."

Anyone familiar with Combs' career trajectory knows name has changed wardrobes more time than a Lady Gaga tour. First, there was the original Sean Combs. Then there was the classic 90s Puff Daddy. The nickname Puff Daddy gradually dismantled into Puffy, then P. Diddy, and finally the sleek grown moniker Diddy.

But now, in celebration of his 48th birthday, Diddy has announced yet another name change.

In a Twitter video, the beloved singer has announced that from here he prefers the name "Love" or "Brother Love."

This is a lot to process.

I decided to change my name again!



My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

Understandably, some fans are unfazed by the latest name change.

There's a certain point when you just accept Brother Love's self-inventive nature.