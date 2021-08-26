Woman asks if she's wrong to confront body-shaming party host for serving her less food.

Body-shaming of any kind is unacceptable, but it can be especially hurtful when back-handed or passive aggressive comments about your weight or diet come from friends and loved ones.

Deciding what is the "healthiest" way for your friends to live when they haven't expressed any interest in your all-vegan raw Keto smoothie kick can be toxic behavior for everyone. The foods we eat and diets we follow are highly personal choices, and inflicting your latest health craze onto the post-work happy hour table might not make you the most popular person in the office.

Of course, if someone tells you directly that they need help with something food or exercise related, coordinating hiking trips or cooking dates can be a fun and positive experience for everyone. Calling out your friend who gained a few pounds in front of your whole dinner party for happily indulging in the cheese board is just nasty, high school-level bullying, though. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to confront the host of a dinner party for body-shaming, people were quick to help deem a verdict.