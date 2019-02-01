13 people share the dire warnings from their parents that turned out to be total bullsh*

Parenting is challenging as hell, and sometimes it requires a few teeny, tiny white lies here and there. Santa Claus, for example. But on occasion the lies are a little less innocent than a jolly man who brings you presents. When it comes to getting kids not to do things, sometimes you have to tell lies to instill fear. Parenting is very nuanced.

As adults, we can all remember the lies our parents told us to keep us out of trouble. For example, I was told if I picked my nose my grandmother would turn my entire nose upside down. As an adult I know she is not capable of that level of martial arts, but damn did it get me not pick my nose...around my grandmother.

So, what are some other lies parents tell? Reddit user Get-off-my-wave asked people, "What are the most dire warning from your parents turned out to be bullshit?" The responses are hilarious and will have thanking your parents for not scarring you as badly as others.

1. ionedann must have been v tempted to press that button.