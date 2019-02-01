13 people share the dire warnings from their parents that turned out to be total bullsh*

Parenting is challenging as hell, and sometimes it requires a few teeny, tiny white lies here and there. Santa Claus, for example. But on occasion the lies are a little less innocent than a jolly man who brings you presents. When it comes to getting kids not to do things, sometimes you have to tell lies to instill fear. Parenting is very nuanced.
As adults, we can all remember the lies our parents told us to keep us out of trouble. For example, I was told if I picked my nose my grandmother would turn my entire nose upside down. As an adult I know she is not capable of that level of martial arts, but damn did it get me not pick my nose...around my grandmother.
So, what are some other lies parents tell? Reddit user Get-off-my-wave asked people, "What are the most dire warning from your parents turned out to be bullshit?" The responses are hilarious and will have thanking your parents for not scarring you as badly as others.
1. ionedann must have been v tempted to press that button.
When you press the red button with the triangle in the car all the doors fall off.
2. SerBennis was def not a nose picker after this.
That if I kept picking my nose my head would cave in
3. Babywiskers had parents who stuck with the classics.
“Keep making that face and it’ll get stuck like that!”
4. Swadio's dad didn't have the balls to tell him the truth.
"I can always make another you, I can't make another me."
Turns out he can't, he got a vasectomy after I was born.
5. fliteriskk has the research to back up their refute to this claim.
If you keep masturbating, you'll go blind.
Thoroughly tested and definitively false.
6. mikeliss's mom had an impressive imagination.
When we would go to the beach I would never want to get out of the water so my mom told me that staying in the water too long would make me "water logged." She said she could look into my eyes and see the level of water in my system. If the water raised above my iris that meant I had to get out and let the water drain before I would drown. I believed this for far too long.
7. bubblegumbeth's parents knew that vanity was the angle to play here.
"Every rice left on your plate would be a new pimple on your face."
8. Skellingtor's parnets have made it so I can never watch TV in peace.
"Watching the TV will give you square eyes"
When I was 4 years old, I took a mirror down with me whenever I went to watch TV to ensure my eyes had not gone square. 20 years later, they're still round. Complete bullshit.
9. Wait, Odaatnazz, I actually thought this was true? Googling now.
Gum takes 7 years to digest. This is when I figured out adults lied. Cause I saw it in my poop. Just couldn't tell anybody, cause I saw it... in my poop.
10. butts_and_whatnot's parents may be responsible for their username.
"If you unscrew your belly button your bum will fall off."
I did my best to avoid screwdrivers for a large part of my childhood because I lacked the will power not to stuff them into my belly button. I was terrified at the thought of losing my bum but intrigued by the possibility.
11. Schnitt123 beat the system.
"The only thing colleges care about now is which extracurricular activities you're in, so if you don't participate in any you can just forget about going to college."
I never played any sports and never participated in a single club or extracurricular activity and got accepted to every single college I applied to.
12. Someone should tell mynameisnt_megan's parents what they're missing.
"Oral sex is dangerous and not pleasurable for either party"
Oh my, how very wrong this statement was.
13. wrenatha is scarred for life.
"If you don't wear your seatbelt low across your hips, if the car stops suddenly your seatbelt will push all your organs out of your body through your mouth."
Thanks for telling me that as a 6-year-old, dad. That didn't fuck me up at all.