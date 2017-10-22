Director James Toback has been accused of sexual harassment by over 30 women.

The flood of sexual harassment allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein started a cultural conversation about the importance of outing sexual predators, both in the entertainment industry and beyond. And now, according to a new report from the LA Times, the Hollywood director James Toback is facing sexual harassment allegations from 38 women, 31 of whom spoke on the record.

His accuser's stories took place in movie trailers, hotel rooms, and even public parks, and most of them involved Toback leveraging his status as a director to get women alone. In many of the stories, he would frame a meeting as an audition or interview before launching into sexually predatory behavior.

More than 30 women come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment https://t.co/CTBUXgVyoY — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) October 22, 2017

The actress Adrienne LaValley most known for her work in Quantico, is one of the 31 women who spoke on record and shared her story. She told reporters about an encounter in a hotel room in 2008 when Toback allegedly tried to rub his crotch against her leg, and later ejaculated in his pants.

"The way he presented it, it was like, ‘This is how things are done,’" Lavalley said. "I felt like a prostitute, an utter disappointment to myself, my parents, my friends. And I deserved not to tell anyone."