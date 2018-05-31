25 dirty jokes you better not get caught reading at work.

Listen, I know you're probably reading this at work, and I promise I won't narc on you. Even the most hardworking among us needs to take a quick laugh break here and there. Otherwise, the crushing existentialism of being another worker bee under the iron fist of capitalism is just TOO MUCH, right?! I kid, I kid (all of our bosses are reading this article as I type).

But seriously, I promise all of the dirty jokes in this article will stay our little secret.

Most of us are perverts deep down, and it's better to embrace your freak flag than to repress yourself until your spirit explodes like a tornado.

So, without further teasing or foreplay, I humble present to you 25 dirty jokes you BETTER NOT GET CAUGHT READING while you're on the clock.