Disabled man snaps at friend's BF who compared vegetarianism to being in wheelchair.

Picking a place to go out to eat for an entire friend group can be a lesson in diplomacy.

Between everyone's cravings, dietary restrictions, physical ability, budget, and shifting moods, there are a lot of factors to take into place.

When you consider all the details that go into a dinner reservation, it's surprising anyone stays friends after a big night out.

To this point, the AITA subreddit is rife with situations where a dinner plan or party goes awry because of the above reasons.

In one popular post, a man asked if he was wrong for kicking out his friend's boyfriend after being excluded from the NYE dinner plans.

He wrote:

AITA for kicking my friend’s boyfriend out of my house after my friends planned a New Year’s gathering that I can’t attend?​​​​​​