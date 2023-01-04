Disabled man snaps at friend's BF who compared vegetarianism to being in wheelchair.

Picking a place to go out to eat for an entire friend group can be a lesson in diplomacy.
Between everyone's cravings, dietary restrictions, physical ability, budget, and shifting moods, there are a lot of factors to take into place.
When you consider all the details that go into a dinner reservation, it's surprising anyone stays friends after a big night out.
To this point, the AITA subreddit is rife with situations where a dinner plan or party goes awry because of the above reasons.
He wrote:
AITA for kicking my friend’s boyfriend out of my house after my friends planned a New Year’s gathering that I can’t attend?
Alright so maybe I am overreacting, but honestly, I’ve kind of reached a breaking point. I (M21) am disabled, full-time wheelchair user, and live in a fairly small college town with a couple friends.