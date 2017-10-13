Advertising

It's important to remember that sometimes, people are innately good. While there are fires currently burning down the earth (both literally and figuratively), there are also lots of kindhearted individuals floating around in space, looking for connection.

A lovely example of the goodness of humanity unfolded when Brighton resident Pat Obyrne posted that she was lonely and craving a roast dinner on Facebook.

She was soon flooded with responses from strangers ready to forge a friendship over dinner. Here's a cute photo of her for reference.

https://twitter.com/michael_taggart/status/91823097218063974Obyrne first posted in The Brighton & Hove Sunday Roast Group on Facebook sharing that she was lonely and craving a roast dinner.

She wrote that due to disability, it was extra difficult for her to get out to enjoy the hot meal of her choice.

It wasn't long before she received a slew of responses.

She soon received a stream of invitations to roast dinner from strangers on the internet.

In fact, her post rendered her popular in no time.

She received more dinner invitations than she could even accept.

Reading the thread of genuine and sweet responses from strangers on the internet managed to warm my icy heart.

People figured out logistics ASAP.

It's good to remember there are corners of the internet where kindness reigns.

<3 <3 <3 <3

One stranger even made sure Obyrne was added to other meal groups. So, the next time she's craving a hot casserole dinner she can hit up a whole different group of friends.

All of this is so lovely.

The interaction between strangers was so lovely it even melted the icy hearts of Twitter.

This is a first ever post by a lonely, disabled woman in Brighton's roast dinner Facebook page. The responses are life-affirming. pic.twitter.com/hWbvtAd4Vp — Michael Taggart (@michael_taggart) October 11, 2017

This is already my favourite group conversation anywhere on social media. There are dozens more beautiful, generous offers. — Michael Taggart (@michael_taggart) October 11, 2017

The whole thread is just pure heart-warming loveliness. Reminds you that people are basically good. — Michael Taggart (@michael_taggart) October 11, 2017

It also bodes well for people who love a good roast dinner.

Hi Michael - this is lovely! Do you know which group it was on FB? — Nammie Matthews (@nammiematthews) October 12, 2017

It's the Brighton & Hove Sunday roast group. — Michael Taggart (@michael_taggart) October 12, 2017

BRB, filing this thread for the next time I lose faith in humanity.

