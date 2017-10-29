This 'distracted boyfriend' meme Halloween costume deserves all of the candy.

Do you remember where you were when you first saw the viral "distracted boyfriend" meme?! Originally posted as a stock photo of a man checking out another woman (who looks eerily identical to his partner), the photo quickly vent viral last winter after a popular Instagram user (@_dekhbai_) memed the stock photo with the caption "Tag your friend who falls in love every month."

Since then, the photo has been captioned countless times and has easily ranked itself as cannon in the meme world. In one version, the other woman is socialism and the girlfriend is capitalism. A few months ago, the man was checking out "the solar eclipse" while "scientific evidence supporting the dangers of staring at the sun" looked on in jealous horror. The brilliant evolution proves that it's truly a meme format that keeps giving, so it only makes sense it would make a meta appearance for Halloween.

these aren't even jokes this is deadass what happened pic.twitter.com/L15F8Ek9yC — gorgeous hag (@ashaggreyjoy) August 22, 2017

When the comedian and former Someecards writer Chase Mitchell posted a picture of his meticulously "distracted boyfriend meme" Halloween costume, Twitter was immediately here for it.