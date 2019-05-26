We found a divorce lawyer who makes relatable memes for anyone looking to laugh at the death of love.

Meet James McMinn, attorney at law.

James specializes in divorce, but more importantly, he has an undeniable talent for creating savage memes. He is...perfect? His Facebook page is a true meme paradise full of snarky comments about how love is dead and marriage is trash. The man knows his audience, and he gives them (we) exactly what we want.

I scrolled through his page for a solid hour, choking on laughter and even gasping at some points. Even as someone who isn't married, I still found his content to be supremely funny. Something about eternal love going up in flames just makes me giggle. Am I full dead inside or are these memes just too good? Up for debate!

To save you some time of scrolling through Facebook, I put together a list of his best posts. Enjoy! Just don't tell your spouse you laughed at these.

1.

2.