DJ asks if he was wrong to promote his business during a wedding.

There's a long and debatable list of standards for proper wedding etiquette, but most people would agree that turning a sentimental moment during the reception into an advertisement for your company is probably not a classy move...

Anything that takes attention away from the couple celebrating their love and committment to each other with their family and friends is usually frowned upon during a wedding. Wearing a white gown, proposing to your partner during the reception, taking advantage of family being there and announcing a pregnancy, an impromptu speech, or a surprise performance are all usually risky and tacky wedding moves. While there's nothing wrong with offering up information to guests about your business while doing the job you were hired for at a wedding, interrupting an emotional moment for an announcement into the mic about your DJ equipment is incredibly bold. Thanks for the update on your Instagram handle during the father-daughter dance, but we just wanted you to play the song...

So, when a frustrated and confused wedding DJ decided to consult the internet's courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not he was wrong to promote his business at a wedding, people were quick to weigh in.