A doctor dragged Ann Coulter so hard she'll need to go to the emergency room.

Each day presents a unique opportunity to drag Ann Coulter, and we'd be remiss to neglect our patriotic duties and miss a day.
In the past, Coulter has been dutifully dragged by authors, she shocked the world by dating Jimmie Walker, groups of shocked anti-Trump people have come for her, and now, a doctor has dragged her so hard she'll need to be resuscitated by the witch who animated her in the first place.
Basically, it all started when the NRA attempted to silence doctors speaking out about the record high levels of gun deaths in America. The NRA claimed doctors are out of their depth when speaking about gun violence, despite the fact that doctors are very obviously the ones who witness a majority of the casualties.
Many doctors refused to be silenced by such condescending rhetoric, and continued to bring up their reasons for supporting gun control in the U.S.
Since Coulter is a living, breathing meme you want to shed from your memory, she felt obligated to pipe in with some deep condescension.
Coulter's logic, was that doctors aren't any more experts on gun violence than they are pool cue balls and gummy bears and other objects found in people's bodies.
Well, let's just say the doctor Cathleen London wasted no time in correcting Coulter's statement.
This exchange was truly the salty balm many people on Twitter were craving without even realizing it.
I am going to print this tweet exchange out, frame it, and gaze upon it whenever I feel sad.