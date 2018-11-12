A doctor dragged Ann Coulter so hard she'll need to go to the emergency room.

Each day presents a unique opportunity to drag Ann Coulter, and we'd be remiss to neglect our patriotic duties and miss a day.

In the past, Coulter has been dutifully dragged by authors, she shocked the world by dating Jimmie Walker, groups of shocked anti-Trump people have come for her, and now, a doctor has dragged her so hard she'll need to be resuscitated by the witch who animated her in the first place.

Basically, it all started when the NRA attempted to silence doctors speaking out about the record high levels of gun deaths in America. The NRA claimed doctors are out of their depth when speaking about gun violence, despite the fact that doctors are very obviously the ones who witness a majority of the casualties.

Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane. Half of the articles in Annals of Internal Medicine are pushing for gun control. Most upsetting, however, the medical community seems to have consulted NO ONE but themselves. https://t.co/oCR3uiLtS7 — NRA (@NRA) November 7, 2018

Many doctors refused to be silenced by such condescending rhetoric, and continued to bring up their reasons for supporting gun control in the U.S.