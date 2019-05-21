12 doctors share stories about dealing with anti-vaxxers. Pass the ibuprofen.

We've all seen some horrible takes from anti-vaxxers online, but doctors are the ones who have to deal with this sh*t IRL. They're on the frontline of the war against vaccines and information, and they're battling parents who are often unwilling to listen to both facts and reason. As if being a doctor isn't hard enough already.
Regardless of how horrible this sounds, we still want to know what these anti-vaxxers are saying, right? Of course we do, we live for drama. Luckily, reddit user ArcaneRuby asked the doctors of reddit to share their stories about dealing with anti-vaxxers. Here are some of our favorites. Try not to throw your computer out the window while reading.
When I was a med student, I had a parent who wanted to do a ‘delayed vaccination schedule’. Basically it means that you get all the same vaccinations but you pointlessly and foolishly do it over a longer time period. The mom had read a book promoting this practice that was unfortunately written by an MD. My pediatric attending had zero chill: “Is that the book written by Dr ___? Yes? Well, then you should know that I was in the same medical school class as Dr ___ but I got much better scores than he did.”
blonder34
In medical school I saw a kiddo whose parents refused vaccines and so when they were given the vaccine refusal form to sign. This form essentially said that the parents understood that refusing vaccines was against medical advice, that their kiddo could get sick from all those preventable diseases, and that the they wouldn’t hold the doctor/practice liable for any complications that the kiddo may get from said preventable diseases. This mom pulled out a sharpie and blacked out the part about the doctor not being held liable. The parents thought that we’d be cool with them just changing that form just for them and they wanted the doctor to be held liable for their moronic choice. Of course this didn’t work and they were told to sign the form or they would be discharged from the practice and have to find another. They refused to sign and were told to leave after given a list of other pediatricians in the area.
We had a 14 year old female come in for abdominal pain one time. She weighed 80 pounds. Looked sickly. Her mother refused to let her eat anything but a handful of things, nothing with very much protein at all. She literally had a binder full of articles about how horrible vaccines are, all the bad things they put in food these days, etc. She had completely brain washed this kid so the kid believed it too. Her labs showed malnutrition, her teeth were horrible. Just a sad case all around.
3. Wenderov
Not directly related to my being a doctor, but a mutual friend of mine and my wife’s is a chiropractor and antivaxxer. Refused to vaccinate her first 2 kids. I didn’t want her or her kids coming anywhere near our place when we had newborns or kids <2 because of the risk her unvaccinated kids placed on my partially vaccinated babies. She got all offended saying the usual rubbish like “if vaccines work, what do your kids have to fear?” and “your kids are more risk to mine because they’ll be ‘shedding viruses’”.Her third child was born with cystic fibrosis (which makes them very susceptible to all forms of respiratory and airborne infectious diseases). Suddenly the whole hypocritical family is vaccinated against everything.
4. YoungSerious
Had a kid come in for generic upper respiratory virus. Asked mom if he was vaccinated, as is routine. She said no. When I asked why not, her response was "Well my boyfriend was vaccinated and he still got meningitis, so they don't even work"
I told her that's the same as saying your friend got bruised by a seat belt in a car accident, so you don't wear them when you drive.
Friend of mine is a military OBGYN. Was at a OB appointment with the pregnant dependent and servicemember. He had just returned from AFG a few months prior.
OB mentions about follow-ups after delivery in 1st year of life, including vaccines.
Wife says: "I read on the internet that vaccines cause autism, I don't think we're going to do that"
Husband says: "I saw a lot of little graves in Afghanistan, sure as shit we are getting our kid vaccinated"
6. Res1cue1
Ill tell a different kind of story. I am an ER doc and recently had this interaction with a patient:
Adult male comes in with fever, he comes back positive for the flu
Me: “you have the flu, I will write you for a prescription for tamiflu”
Patient: “doesnt that cause autism?”
This guy couldnt even remember that it was vaccines that reportedly cause autism, and he couldnt remember that it wasnt the flu vaccine, and of course he is wrong about vaccines causing autism, and he is a grown ass adult that thinks he will suddenly be autistic!
Not a doctor, but a nurse and a vaccine advocate. Once had a public argument with a friend from long ago. He argued that by not vaccinating his kids and risking "terrible side effects and possible autism," he was placing no one else at risk, however acknowledged the potential risk to his kids. After attempting to explain the potential risk to others and him failing to understand, I created an analogy which I still use to this day....
Imagine if my kids and your kids get into the same car... Both of your kids don't put on seat belts. Therefore, if there is an accident, there is an increased risk that your kids will die and also harm my children in the process.
This seemed to click with him and he doesn't share his anti-vac propaganda on social media anymore.
8. DeusVULT1097
Med school student here. I was getting my hair cut and I was talking to the babrber about how more people should get the new meningitis B vaccine since I know a person who got meningitis B and almost died. The desk lady went off about how vaccines are dangerous (and pretty much every single anti vaxx talking point) I explained the actual facts behind vaccines and said that I’m studying medicine, I think I might know what I’m talking about and then she went off about professors not knowing what they are talking about and that they just teach what they are told to teach so that we can all be brainwashed into supporting the big pharmaceutical companies and that my “proof” were all fabricated by them
I had a kid come in that was super sick. 3 years old and in septic shock. He had the flu and another compounded viral infection (I want to say pertussis). Heart rate was close to 200, respiratory rate in the 50s, blood pressure in the 70s. Kid was so fucking dry that we could barely get IVs into him and I almost had to drill an IO. We dumped a ton of fluids into him, started him on vasopressors and transferred him to the local children's hospital.
I had asked the mom if he was vaccinated and she said "No, vaccines have really bad side effects! They'll make you sick." I explained to her that NOT getting the vaccines had made her kid 10 times sicker than he ever would have been from any mild vaccine reaction. She told me I was a fucking moron and that I obviously have no clue what I'm talking and that's the reason her kid was getting transferred.... She also told me that recommending she vaccinate her kids was racist.
10. A_Land_Pirate
I have the opposite of what you’re expecting to hear, I assume.
As a medical student, I went to see a young child (<1yo) in the outpatient clinic before the attending. The child was due for vaccines, and I talked to the parents about getting them on that day. The parents said they had “reservations” about them, so I talked to them about their reservations. We talked about all of the things they had read on the internet, and walked through each point one by one (one of the benefits of being the medical student is that you have nothing but time).
I explained how vaccines are made and how they work (they don’t have the mercury preservative they once did; some vaccines are live but attenuated and others are immunogenic sequences bound to a protein), and why we get so many so early (that’s when you’re most likely to be affected by these diseases). They were concerned about the effects of so many vaccines at once (this is a common concern, but we challenge your system less with a vaccine than you see walking around in the world every day) and about them making the child sick (not possible with anything but a live vaccine, and that’s why those are attenuated; they’re such a small dose that a non-immunocompromised individual should have no problem with them even though you might feel a little sick because we activate your immune system and that’s how you feel when that happens). The whole discussion took probably half an hour.
And then they decided to go forward with the vaccines. As it turns out, most people are just scared. And who can blame them? With all of the misinformation in the world, it’s easy to see how parents get to that point. But they also are human, and when you sit and talk to them like the people that they are (intelligent and able to understand your points) they respond in a positive way. It’s one of the moments in medical school that I reflect on frequently, especially when things are tough and I feel like being impatient with people.
11. altiif
I had a mother bring her child to see me as a new patient. When I saw that he wasn’t vaccinated I asked my nurse why not and she told me that the mother had a “religious exemption.” When I entered the room, I asked the mom what the religious exemption was and she said “oh, well when he was a baby he had a rash from the hepatitis B vaccine.” I kindly told her that I couldn’t care for her child because he was not only a risk to my staff, myself but also to other patients in my office. She went off on me and ranted about “how she can not believe that every doctor’s office that she calls refuses to treat her son because he isn’t vaccinated.” And that “the only doctor in the county that will see him can’t see him for almost 2 months.” I kindly stopped her and said “if I was one of a few that refused to treat your child, i would understand your frustration. But don’t you think there’s a message that not a single doctor in the entire county (save for ONE doctor who did some really questionable practices, think essential oils and stuff) will treat your kid? That maybe there’s a valid reason behind it?
Yeah, she definitely wasn’t happy and left.
Pediatric Resident here in the US.
Our continuity clinic accepts everyone, including those kicked out of previous practices for anti-vaccination beliefs, which is a bit frustrating at times. Really, it's a mixed bag for how we can handle these patients. Ostracizing the parents is only going to build further barriers between provider and kid, so that doesn't help. Frankly, what has worked best in my experience is to try to understand where the families are coming from, explicitly asking what their thoughts are on vaccines to let them voice their (mis)understandings. Oftentimes, this is the first time they've been allowed to talk about their questions and concerns regarding vaccines with a trained MD that doesn't just belittle them. Most frustratingly, it takes patience and time. Assessing where they are regarding change (pre-contemplation, contemplation, etc...) helps determine where we are for vaccinating them today, in a month, or in a few months. One thing that I do draw the line on is to make sure that we see these kids more frequently than normal children, as they are at higher risks for illnesses because they are not vaccinated (no room for negotiation on that point). This helps two fold: first, it helps build rapport with the family, but also secondly, if they decide to take a delayed schedule (which is still not ideal, but better than no vaccines), we can eventually catch them up to speed with their vaccinations by frequent return visits.
Interestingly, it's always the yoga-pant's Karen types that are the antivaxxer (or pro-measles as I've been calling them lately) rather than the less educated single Mom's on welfare or the recent immigrants that speak no English. Ultimately, we're the kids docs and their advocates, and are most effective when we ally with the families (or better put, get the families to ally with us) and do have to be stern after a certain point. It's a mix of being stern, but also compromising to work with families to provide their kids as much and the best (data supported) care as possible.