12 doctors share stories about dealing with anti-vaxxers. Pass the ibuprofen.

10. A_Land_Pirate

I have the opposite of what you’re expecting to hear, I assume.

As a medical student, I went to see a young child (<1yo) in the outpatient clinic before the attending. The child was due for vaccines, and I talked to the parents about getting them on that day. The parents said they had “reservations” about them, so I talked to them about their reservations. We talked about all of the things they had read on the internet, and walked through each point one by one (one of the benefits of being the medical student is that you have nothing but time).

I explained how vaccines are made and how they work (they don’t have the mercury preservative they once did; some vaccines are live but attenuated and others are immunogenic sequences bound to a protein), and why we get so many so early (that’s when you’re most likely to be affected by these diseases). They were concerned about the effects of so many vaccines at once (this is a common concern, but we challenge your system less with a vaccine than you see walking around in the world every day) and about them making the child sick (not possible with anything but a live vaccine, and that’s why those are attenuated; they’re such a small dose that a non-immunocompromised individual should have no problem with them even though you might feel a little sick because we activate your immune system and that’s how you feel when that happens). The whole discussion took probably half an hour.

And then they decided to go forward with the vaccines. As it turns out, most people are just scared. And who can blame them? With all of the misinformation in the world, it’s easy to see how parents get to that point. But they also are human, and when you sit and talk to them like the people that they are (intelligent and able to understand your points) they respond in a positive way. It’s one of the moments in medical school that I reflect on frequently, especially when things are tough and I feel like being impatient with people.