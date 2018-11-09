Doctors slam the NRA for telling them to shut up about gun violence.

Thursday's mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California was the 307th mass shooting of the year. The violence has become so routine that there is a predictable cycle to fill the time before the next one.

Thoughts, prayers, dry, rinse, repeat.

It is because of the National Rifle Association's lucrative iron grip on Republican politicians that prevents them from bringing forth solutions that'll save lives but sell less guns.

With legislators locked down, the NRA is now bravely standing up to another group of professionals that has the balls to say that many murder machines are bad: doctors.

That's right, the American College of Physicians on Twitter wrote up a report on reducing firearm injuries and deaths, outlining policies that would cut into the NRA's profits.

The NRA tweeted out a release with a corny stock photo of a dude in a lab coat supposedly representing "anti-gun doctors," telling these physicians to "stay in their lane."

A day after this tweet was published, a gunman killed 12 people at a bar in California.