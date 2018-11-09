Doctors slam the NRA for telling them to shut up about gun violence.

Thursday's mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California was the 307th mass shooting of the year. The violence has become so routine that there is a predictable cycle to fill the time before the next one.
Thoughts, prayers, dry, rinse, repeat.
It is because of the National Rifle Association's lucrative iron grip on Republican politicians that prevents them from bringing forth solutions that'll save lives but sell less guns.
With legislators locked down, the NRA is now bravely standing up to another group of professionals that has the balls to say that many murder machines are bad: doctors.
That's right, the American College of Physicians on Twitter wrote up a report on reducing firearm injuries and deaths, outlining policies that would cut into the NRA's profits.
The NRA tweeted out a release with a corny stock photo of a dude in a lab coat supposedly representing "anti-gun doctors," telling these physicians to "stay in their lane."
A day after this tweet was published, a gunman killed 12 people at a bar in California.
Much like the teens, healthcare professionals are calling BS.
"Stay in their lane"? Bish, saving lives is their lane.
Hey @NRA I’ll bite 1) who should tell doctors to shut up about the children they see dying from gun violence and 2) whose job is it to study the epidemic of gun violence? If it’s you I’d like the list of the literature you’ve published in medical journals— Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 8, 2018
The morning after I tweeted this, another mass shooting. You offer thoughts and prayers @NRA but medicine offers surgery, blood, ventilators, rehab, and even hand holding. We research how to save lives -- in the OR, ER, and preventatively. You simply fund the carnage.— Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 8, 2018
Doctors all around the country called out the NRA's stupidity.
Dr. Joseph Sakran, a trauma surgeon at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, asked the NRA, "Where are you when I'm having to tell all those families their loved one has died?"
There's a difference between being "anti-gun" and "anti-bullet holes in human bodies."
Doctors shared their devastating stories of encounters with gun violence victims.
Dr. Mary Brandt shared studies showing that lax gun rules = more gun deaths, and started a hashtag: #ItIsOurLane.
Preventing death is their lane.
The American Academy of Pediatrics called for more safety, which contrary to the NRA's belief, does not mean more guns.
Among the many anti-gun control policies that the NRA pushed for was one that prevented federal money from being used to study gun violence, because they might not like the results.
Perhaps a repeal of the Dickey Amendment is something that the incoming Democratic House (!!!) could actually get done.