No matter how hard you tried on your costume this Halloween, we have bad news. Your punny idea or topical joke was topped — by this dog who went as a mop.

Please feast your eyes on this adorable fluffball all stuffed into a mop bucket.

"This mop dog is the best thing about Halloween this year," a commenter wrote on Instagram, and we couldn't agree more.

The pup's name is Keki, and he got all dressed up for the pet costume show in Covington, Kentucky.

this is the greatest thing in the world right now kill dana i am serious pic.twitter.com/0cENz7FyMs — darth:™ (@darth) October 23, 2017

Look at this mop dog Halloween costume 😍😍😍 I am DONE. pic.twitter.com/P846tuTxMp — Gareth Fernandez (@GARETHFERNANDEZ) October 27, 2017