This dog's sneezing face has the whole internet shook.

There are few physical feelings better than the wave of relief after letting out a sneeze. Your sinuses are finally clear and free and you can now let your beautiful nostrils SHINE underneath the sun.

Most of us don't make cute faces when we sneeze, and for good reason. A good, hard sneeze can make our face feel like a reverse vacuum cleaner, releasing all sorts of air and rumbling into the ether.

So, when the Twitter user Jack Butcher posted a photo of his dog sneezing, the whole internet was shook by the honesty in this dog's face(s).

Just behold this canine beauty.

If these pictures of my dog sneezing isn’t the funniest thing you’ve seen today I don’t know what is pic.twitter.com/NC9mqX9oj3 — Jack Butcher (@jackbutcher_08) April 11, 2018

That second shot deserves to be framed and put in a museum.