Dogs eat mail woman's lunch, and their hilarious apology note is making waves.

Dogs will be dogs. At least, that's what my latest lower back tattoo says. Most of the time, dogs being dogs is a cute and feel-good venture.
They want to lick your face, get lots of cuddles, play some games, and probably flop their meaty body next to your for a solid nap. Dogs are great buddies, but they're also messy and trifling as hell.
To this very point, in June the dog mom Carol Jordan found a handwritten note from her mail woman. The note revealed that Jordan's two dogs - Bear and Bull, had managed to climb into the mail woman's truck to eat her egg sandwich while she was delivering a package. The mailwoman didn't seem miffed, but rather wanted to warn Jordan in case it upset the dogs' stomach.
"Hey! I drove up to deliver a package and both of the dogs crawled in my truck. They got into my lunch and ate an egg and some carrots and pumpkin seeds. I don't know if that will upset their tummies, just FYI!"
Upon reading it, we realized the note was left because she was concerned" Jordan told CBS News. "We would never have known," she continued, referencing her dogs' lunch choice. "They always look guilty of something!"
Jordan felt so touched by the gracious note left by her mail woman that she decided to reply to it with an apology note. To make up for the lost food, Jordan purchased a $20 Subway card and left it, apology note in two, at the post office for her mail woman.
"Sorry we ate your lunch. Thank you for sharing... P.S. Our humans said thank you for leaving a note. We didn't like the note, we got in trouble."
Jordan posted the whole anecdote on Facebook, where it quickly went viral and delighted people across the world.
The widespread popularity of the post inspired Jordan to start an official Facebook page for Bear and Bull, to document all of their mischievous going-ons.