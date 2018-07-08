Dogs eat mail woman's lunch, and their hilarious apology note is making waves.

Dogs will be dogs. At least, that's what my latest lower back tattoo says. Most of the time, dogs being dogs is a cute and feel-good venture.

They want to lick your face, get lots of cuddles, play some games, and probably flop their meaty body next to your for a solid nap. Dogs are great buddies, but they're also messy and trifling as hell.

To this very point, in June the dog mom Carol Jordan found a handwritten note from her mail woman. The note revealed that Jordan's two dogs - Bear and Bull, had managed to climb into the mail woman's truck to eat her egg sandwich while she was delivering a package. The mailwoman didn't seem miffed, but rather wanted to warn Jordan in case it upset the dogs' stomach.