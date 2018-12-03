Dolly Parton got so NSFW about her husband's crush on Jennifer Aniston that Jimmy Fallon fell over.

Dolly Parton is the incredibly talented, open-minded and outspoken aunt we all wish she had. She's carved out an incredible decades long career for herself without ever compromising her personality or vision, and now, in her early 70s she's still killing it musically and as a hilariously brazen person.
During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Parton talked about the songs she wrote for the upcoming Jennifer Aniston film Dumplin.
While discussing her love of Jennifer Aniston, Parton went full NSFW about her husband Carl's crush on the actress - and Jimmy Fallon fully fell out of his chair.
"My husband is crazy about her. He was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music. See, I think he kinda fantasizes, like, a threesome with us. He can’t even get it out to pee, much less get it up for three."
While I have a feeling Parton's husband Carl may not have loved the brutal call-out, pretty much everyone else on the internet did.
I wish I could frame the shot of her leaning into lay down the truth about Carl while Fallon fully falls out in shock.
Also, her outfit is completely on point and fitting for who she is.