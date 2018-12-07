Don Jr. posted a meme about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez eating dogs and she raked him over the coals.

If GOP men really wanted to keep their dignity in tact, they would stop coming for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at every turn. The 29-year-old Democratic Socialist has fast become the Chrissy Teigen of politics, and by that I mean she doesn't hesitate to drag Conservative trolls to filth, and for some reason - they keep crawling back.

On Monday Ocasio-Cortez dragged Mike Huckabee to filth, alongside his daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders after he implied she was "looney."

A Green New Deal will take a level of ambition + innovation on the scale of the moon landing. We’ve been done it before, and can do it again.



Leave the false statements to Sarah Huckabee. She’s much better at it.



Also, you haven’t been a Governor of any state for 10+ years now. https://t.co/R7q5CkMw8Y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 3, 2018

Now, not even a week later, Donald Trump Jr. has come at Ocasio-Cortez with a meme claiming her vision of socialism would force people to eat their pets

The quality and content of the meme is extremely on-brand for Don Jr.'s severely unhinged Instagram presence. On top of using shock factor to prove a point, the reference to eating dogs may also be drawing a false equivalence between the hunger devastation in Socialist Venezuela and Ocasio-Cortez' desire to make healthcare accessible.