Don Jr. posted a meme about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez eating dogs and she raked him over the coals.

If GOP men really wanted to keep their dignity in tact, they would stop coming for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at every turn. The 29-year-old Democratic Socialist has fast become the Chrissy Teigen of politics, and by that I mean she doesn't hesitate to drag Conservative trolls to filth, and for some reason - they keep crawling back.
On Monday Ocasio-Cortez dragged Mike Huckabee to filth, alongside his daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders after he implied she was "looney."
Now, not even a week later, Donald Trump Jr. has come at Ocasio-Cortez with a meme claiming her vision of socialism would force people to eat their pets
The quality and content of the meme is extremely on-brand for Don Jr.'s severely unhinged Instagram presence. On top of using shock factor to prove a point, the reference to eating dogs may also be drawing a false equivalence between the hunger devastation in Socialist Venezuela and Ocasio-Cortez' desire to make healthcare accessible.
Regardless of whatever curt point Don Jr. thought he was making, Ocasio-Cortez was fully ready to shut it down.
An insult on his intelligence?! Check. A sly reminder of Don Jr.'s guilty implications in Robert Mueller's investigation? Check. A dose of patronizing friendliness to point out how stupid Don Jr.'s trolling is? Check. A reminder of her recent Congressional win? Check.
This tweet really had it all, and people were here for the clap-back.
Again, I have to wonder if these GOP men will ever learn to leave her alone, or if they secretly love the humiliation.