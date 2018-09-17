Don Jr. made a rape joke on Instagram and people are calling it low, even for him.

In case you were blessed enough to miss one of the latest disgusting portions of the news cycle, the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is an alleged rapist. Earlier in the summer, the California professor Christine Blasey Ford penned a confidential letter alleging that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.

Unsurprisingly, since the accusation has gone public, many Trump supporters have wasted no time in accusing Ford of lying and loudly expressing their sustained support for Kavanaugh.

In true form, Donald Trump Jr. joined in the chorus of doubters by penning his own version of Ford's confidential letter. The ways his crayon rape joke mocks victims is just as idiotic and gross as you would expect.

The crayon "letter" is written in the style of a grade school kid admitting a crush. It goes without saying that this is nowhere in the neighborhood of the trauma of sexual assault.

"Oh boy...the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now. Finestein had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote...honorable as always," Don Jr. wrote in his caption. "I believe this is a copy for full transparency."