Don Jr. tried to own the libs in tweet about popular TV show ‘S&L.’ Cue the applause.

Donald Trump Jr. has done it again. He has written words on the internet and accidentally confounded and brought joy to countless people. Per usual, the way he accidentally caused joy is inextricably linked to him failing at owning the libs.

Don Jr.'s failed slam dunk came in response to Conservative John Willow's tweet dramatically mocking the 2020 Democratic platform.

So 2020 dem platform is



-no private healthcare.

-kill fully formed 2 seconds from birth babies

-70% marginal tax rates on people they hate

-ban nearly every gun

-also you're racist



This is basically a right wing parody of a dem platform and it's real. — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) January 31, 2019

Naturally, ol' Don Jr. couldn't resist the opportunity to swoop in with a joke, so he searched his brain and made this golden tweet:

It’s almost like a funny version of an S&L skit. https://t.co/JSYVOyJZNk — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 31, 2019

This is when the record scratch began, because S&L?! Since there was no indication that Don Jr. was kidding around with that creative renaming of SNL, the tweet ushered in a lot of questions.