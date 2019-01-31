Don Jr. tried to own the libs in tweet about popular TV show ‘S&L.’ Cue the applause.

Donald Trump Jr. has done it again. He has written words on the internet and accidentally confounded and brought joy to countless people. Per usual, the way he accidentally caused joy is inextricably linked to him failing at owning the libs.
Don Jr.'s failed slam dunk came in response to Conservative John Willow's tweet dramatically mocking the 2020 Democratic platform.
Naturally, ol' Don Jr. couldn't resist the opportunity to swoop in with a joke, so he searched his brain and made this golden tweet:
This is when the record scratch began, because S&L?! Since there was no indication that Don Jr. was kidding around with that creative renaming of SNL, the tweet ushered in a lot of questions.
And honestly, the idea of Don Jr., a full-grown man who is 41-years-old, living out his entire life mistaking Saturday Night Live for Saturday and Live is a beautifully absurd thought.
This tweet has stirred the collective imagination of Twitter, and now people want to know what Saturday and Live would look like. Would it be a different format?! Does Don Jr. have a packet he's planning to submit?!
Honestly, this failing tweet was an end of week snack for everyone looking for a bit of levity and an opportunity to sharpen their roasting skills.
Just imagine, you are 41-years old, you come from money and all the resources to watch and keep up with television, and you just learned the true name of SNL.
This Don Jr. flub was the chef's kiss that Twitter needed for morale today.